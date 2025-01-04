Skip to Content
SpaceX launches first Falcon 9 rocket of 2025

today at 11:05 AM
CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched its first Falcon 9 rocket of 2025 on Friday.

The rocket, carrying the Thuraya 4 communications satellite, lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida just before 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

The rocket's first stage came back to Earth close to nine minutes later, landing aboard SpaceX's droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" in the Atlantic Ocean.

A little over half and hour after that, the Thuraya 4 satellite separated from the rocket's second stage and deployed into geostationary transfer orbit.

SpaceX said this was the 20th flight and recovery for this particular Falcon 9 first stage booster.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

