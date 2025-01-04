Skip to Content
National-World

JetBlue to pay a $2 million penalty for delaying flights

By ,
today at 9:41 AM
Published 9:53 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - JetBlue will have to pay a $2 million fine for chronically delayed flights.

The fine, handed down by the Department of Transportation (DOT), is the first of its kind, and comes after federal regulators charged the JetBlue with operating multiple chronically delayed flight routes from June 2022 through November 2023.

The DOT said it would credit jetblue $1 million of the fine for goodwill compensation already paid to passengers or those affected within the next year. The other half must be paid directly to the U.S. Treasury.

The department said it has ongoing investigations into other airlines for unrealistic flight schedules.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content