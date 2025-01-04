JetBlue to pay a $2 million penalty for delaying flights

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - JetBlue will have to pay a $2 million fine for chronically delayed flights.

The fine, handed down by the Department of Transportation (DOT), is the first of its kind, and comes after federal regulators charged the JetBlue with operating multiple chronically delayed flight routes from June 2022 through November 2023.

The DOT said it would credit jetblue $1 million of the fine for goodwill compensation already paid to passengers or those affected within the next year. The other half must be paid directly to the U.S. Treasury.

The department said it has ongoing investigations into other airlines for unrealistic flight schedules.