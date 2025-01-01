Skip to Content
Las Vegas Strip displays fireworks to ring in the new year

today at 11:39 AM
LAS VEGAS (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - This year, America's Party on the Strip included nine rooftop fireworks locations for an eight-minute show.

It was the capstone of 2024 and the creator of the pyrotechnics display said the theme, "Making Vegas Memories" will leave all revelers in wonder.

The fireworks were timed to the microsecond. To usher in 2025, Fireworks by Grucci made a bigger statement with a collaboration with Sphere.

"It's very exciting. It adds a new spin to the show,” Logistics Coordinator Chris Grucci said. "You know, we try every year to bring something new, bring something spicy and I think the Sphere will help with that. It's exciting. It's fun."

It was also no small task coordinating an eight-minute show with nine rooftop displays up and down the Strip, including MGM Grand, Aria Resort & Casino, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Resorts World Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las Vegas and the STRAT.

