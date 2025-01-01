Judge in Georgia dies by suicide

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A state court judge in Georgia has died by suicide.

According to officials, Effingham County State Court Judge Stephen Yekel took his own life in a county courtroom. He was found by a deputy Tuesday morning.

Yekel was appointed to the state court position in June 2022 by Governor Brian Kemp. However, the judge lost his run for reelection this year and this would have been his last day on the bench.

Sources said Yekel tried to resign from his position, but it was denied by the governor.

Officials said there was a note sent to Kemp's office, but the details of the message have not been released.

The board said support and resources are being made available to county staff.