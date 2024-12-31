Ukrainian flag raised over honorary consulate in Syria

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha raised a flag over the country’s honorary consulate in Damascus, Syria, during a trip on Monday, December 30.

Footage shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows Sybiha outside the consulate with the Ukrainian national anthem playing before the flag is raised.

"[On Monday], I had the honor of raising the Ukrainian flag over our Honorary Consulate in Damascus. Alongside Honorary Consul General Tamer Altounsi and members of our community. I thanked them for preserving the Ukrainian language and culture. Our people are our number one priority," Sybiha said on X.

According to the foreign ministry, Ukraine shut the embassy in Damascus in 2016, and ordered the closure of the Syrian embassy in Kyiv in 2018.

On the same day, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude toward the Ukrainian Ministries of Foreign Affairs and of Agrarian Policy and Food for their visit to "the new Syria," as well as his desire to re-establish diplomatic relations with Syria.