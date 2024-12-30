Skip to Content
President-Elect Trump loses appeal in Carroll verdict

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A federal appeals court has upheld writer E. Jean Carroll's $5 million civil judgment against President-Elect Donald Trump.

Trump appealed the 2023 verdict that found him liable for sexual assault and defamation, arguing the judge should not have allowed jurors to see certain witness testimony and evidence, including the so-called "Access Hollywood" tape.

Monday's appeals court ruling found that Trump failed to show the judge made any errors that would warrant a new trial.

Carroll's attorney says her client is "gratified by [Monday]'s decision."

A spokesperson for Trump says he plans to appeal the ruling in the case, which he called the, "Democrat-funded Carroll hoax."

