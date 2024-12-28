Skip to Content
Storm damages power lines in Alabama, thunderstorm warning in effect

today at 12:14 PM
Published 12:41 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Thunderstorms hit southern Alabama on Friday, December 27, bringing winds of 60 mph to the region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning to remain in effect until 9:00 p.m. Eastern, with 60mph winds and quarter-sized hail possible.

Footage taken by The Cheese Wagon Party Bus shows emergency services respond to downed trees and damaged power lines on Grand Bay Wilmer Road in Mobile County.

As of Friday evening, Alabama Power listed 20 power outages in Mobile County and said 632 customers were without power.

