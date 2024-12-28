San Antonio Spurs player plays chess in a park in New York

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama turned heads on Saturday by playing chess with fans in New York City's Washington Square Park.

It started with a post by Wembanyama on X (formerly Twitter) that read, "Who wants to meet me at the SW corner of Washington Square park to play chess? Im there" [sic]

Dozens of people showed up despite the rain, according a post on Spurs' X account.

This is the 20-year-old Frenchman's second season in the NBA. The 7'3" star earned unanimous Rookie of the Year honors last season.