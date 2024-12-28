Avalanche warning issued as heavy snow hits Utah

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Drivers in Utah were advised to use caution as heavy snow fell on Saturday morning, with up to two-feet expected in the upper Cottonwoods, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Footage shared by Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) shows conditions on Saturday morning.

The weather service warned of accumulations of eight to 18-inches in the Wasatch Mountains, Western Uinta Mountains, and Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, with local amounts up to two-feet in the upper Cottonwoods.

An avalanche warning was also in effect on Saturday, as the NWS warned that heavy snow and strong wind were "creating widespread areas of unstable snow."

"Both human-triggered and natural avalanches are likely," the NWS said, and advised people to "stay out of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees."