American Airlines temporarily grounds flights nationwide due to technical issue

today at 12:16 PM
Published 12:40 PM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - American Airlines says a "vendor technology issue" was behind a brief outage Tuesday morning that halted its flights on the ground for a few hours.

The issue was resolved and flights resumed soon after. An FAA ground stop was also lifted.

According to data tracker FlightAware, 26 flights within and out of the U.S. were canceled and more than a thousand flights delayed.

Some of the delays could be the result of airport congestion and winter weather.

The outage came on a very busy holiday travel day with more than 3,300 domestic flights on the schedule, according to analytics firm Cirium.

KYMA reached out to the Yuma International Airport (YIP) for comment, but no one was available.

