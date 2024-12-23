Seasonal illnesses increase amid the holiday season

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Seasonal illnesses are increasing just as we get ready to celebrate the holidays.

The CDC reports positive flu tests are up 9% in the most recent week, and cases of whooping cough are six times last year's rate.

Dr. Susannah Hills appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss how to avoid getting sick and protect loved ones this holiday season.

"It's sort of common sense guidelines that we've given for all viruses apply this year as well...keep yourself healthy by washing your hands, avoid contact if you can with others who are sick or limit that. If you're sick yourself than just be aware of protecting those around you and also be particularly cautious if you're at risk if you have immunodeficiency...if you're at risk for being particularly susceptible if you do get sick." Dr. Susannah Hill

The flu season typically runs through April so health experts recommend you can get your flu shot if you haven't already.