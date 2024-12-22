U.S. fighter jet reportedly shot down by friendly fire

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two U.S. Navy pilots safely ejected over the Red Sea Sunday after the F/A-18 fighter jet they were in was shot down by what appeared to be friendly fire, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

CENTCOM said that the F/A-18 was flying off of the USS Harry S. Truman when it was downed. One of the pilots may have sustained minor injuries during the ejection.

"The guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg, part of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the region, mistakenly fired on and hit the F/A-18," it said.

Officials didn't release the fighter's exact mission.

The apparent accident happened Sunday morning in the region between Africa and the Middle East, a focus of U.S. military assets assembled to protect U.S. personnel, coalition partners and global shipping interests.

The incident comes as U.S. forces have continued to mount a defense against Iran-backed Houthi rebels based in Yemen, which have targeted cargo ships for missile attacks that threaten the global supply chain.