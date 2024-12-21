Skip to Content
National-World

Mega Millions jackpot increases to $944 million

Mega Millions Lottery
By ,
New
today at 2:46 PM
Published 3:02 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow after another another drawing without a big winner Friday night.

The jackpot has increased to an estimated $944 million, and it's the seventh-largest Mega Million lottery prize ever.

The winning numbers for Friday's drawing were: 2, 20, 51, 56, 67 and a Megaball of 19. The Megaplier was 2x.

The cash option for the next drawing would be an estimated $429.4 million.

The next drawing is set to take place at 11:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, December 24.

The odds of winning the top prize is 1 in 303 million, and the Mega Millions is played in 45 states, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content