Mega Millions jackpot grows to $825 million

today at 6:09 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - With no winning ticket sold in last night's Mega Millions Lottery, the jackpot has now grown to $825 million.

If a winning ticket is sold for the next drawing Friday night, the cash option pay-out would be just over $382 million, or the winner could opt for 30 annual payments of about $27.5 million each.

That's all before taxes of course.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night is about 1-in-302.6-million.

The current jackpot is now the second-biggest Mega Millions prize of the year and fourth largest overall jackpot of 2024.

