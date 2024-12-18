Five people found dead inside a Utah home

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Five family members were found dead inside a West Valley home, including both parents and three children under the age of 11. A 17-year-old boy was also found injured but alive.

Officers were called out to the home on Oxford Way Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy communications director Roxeanne Vainuku with the West Valley City Police Department said they first became aware of the family Monday.

Vainuku said a family member called them concerned that the 38-year-old woman who lived at the house had not been reachable for several days.

Police responded to the home, where they looked through the windows and spoke with neighbors.

She said there was no indication of a problem or that a crime had been committed.

The family member became concerned again after the woman failed to show up for work Tuesday.

Officials said the woman went back out to the and entered through the garage. That's where she found a 17-year-old boy who appeared injured.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the teen was alive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers entered the home from the garage, where they found five family members dead.

Vainuku said they found the 38-year-old woman, along with a 42-year-old male, an 11-year-old boy, nine-year-old girl and a two-year old girl.

She said all six people were family members who lived at the home. Vainuku also said they believed the incident was contained within the home.

Investigators did not yet know who was responsible for the deaths.

Vainuku said officers had to wait on a search warrant to go back into the home to process the scene and gather evidence.

She said until they could get back inside, they wouldn't have a lot of information about exactly what happened or the identity of the suspect.

"When we get called out to a situation like this and we enter the home, the initial officers who respond to this enter the home and see that there are deceased people inside," she said. "They very quickly ensure that there's no one else in the home who might need assistance and that there are no suspects inside...and then they pull back out of the home and wait for a search warrant."

Officials were not sure exactly when they would be able to enter the home again.

"Once that happens, then our detectives will be able to get back inside the house, start really looking around and start gathering some evidence…and help tell us more about exactly what happened. In any case where people have died, loved ones have been lost, we want to make sure that we do the most absolute thorough job possible so that we can bring justice to the victims," Vainuku said.

Investigators were able to get a search warrant just before 8 p.m. and entered the home.

In the meantime, officers were speaking with neighbors to gather as much information and insight into the family and what may have happened.

Officers were also looking for possible doorbell video showing when the family may have last come and go from the house.

Police have talked to neighbors, gathering as much information and evidence as they could, Vainuku said.

"We do not believe there's a suspect on the loose. At the moment, we believe at this point, that this is isolated to this home," she said. "Once we get into the home we're going to learn a lot more."

The road was closed while police conducted their investigation.