National-World

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Baby capybara cuddles up to his mother

today at 6:34 AM
Published 6:55 AM

SAN ANTONIO (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A baby capybara born earlier this month was seen cuddling up to his mom at the San Antonio Zoo, footage released on Tuesday, December 17, shows.

Video posted by the San Antonio Zoo shows Tupi, a capybara born at the zoo on December 3, snuggling with his mom, Luna.

"Tupi the baby capybara is a little cuddlebug!" the post said.

The San Antonio Zoo said that Tupi is the first capybara born at the zoo since 2000.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, capybaras are native to South America and are the world's largest rodents, weighing an average of 108 pounds.

