Wisconsin authorities provide update on school shooting that left three people dead, including the shooter

MADISON, Wisc. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities say a teacher and a teenage student were killed at a small Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin when another student opened fire in a study hall classroom.

Police say the shooter, a 15-year-old girl, is also dead.

The school remains a very active crime scene, with police saying that investigators are going to work through the scene to process and see what new physical evidence they can uncover Tuesday.

This comes after they say a 15-year-old student opened fire during a study hall period Monday morning.

They say two people were killed, including a teacher and a student, several others were rushed to the hospital, and two students are in the hospital facing life-threatening injuries.

They say the suspect in this case died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, but investigators are working to see what they can learn about why this happened.

On Monday night, investigators searched the home of the suspect. They interviewed the suspect's father for several hours, and also started working through and trying to verify her social media profile.

There's a vigil here planned in Madison later in the evening as the community continues to call for more prayers, with more people still in the hospital recovering as we wait to learn more from police and what they say about their investigation.