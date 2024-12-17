FDA considering ban on artificial food dye

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering a ban on an artificial food dye over possible links to cancer and other health concerns.

We're talking about Red Number (No.) 3 dye, which food companies use to color food items such as candies and drinks.

On CBS Mornings, CBS News Medical Contributor Dr. Celine Gounder discussed this controversial additive that food safety advocates have urged the FDA for decades to outlaw.

"So Red No. 3 is made out of petroleum. It's what gives that bright cherry red color to a lot of foods, candies, et cetera...What are some of the health concerns? There seems to be an increased risk, at least in rats of thyroid cancer. We also see an association with hyperactivity in kids...This has been banned in cosmetics and topical medications since 1990. It is still in food and medications you take by mouth." Dr. Celine Gounder, CBS News Medical Contributor, Editor-at-Large for Public Health at KFF Health News

CBS News asked some Red No. 3 manufacturers for comment, but did not receive any response.

In 2027, California will be the first state to restrict the use of Red No. 3 in foods.

The FDA is expected to act in the several weeks.