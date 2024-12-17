Skip to Content
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Winter storm hits northeast Washington

today at 7:58 AM
GRAND COULEE, Wash. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Snow came down on northeast Washington on Monday, December 16, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned the region to brace for more snow and ice.

Footage taken by Michael Kanehen shows snow coming down on Grand Coulee, northwest of Spokane, on Monday.

The NWS warned additional mixed precipitation was expected in the area through Wednesday, with snow accumulations up to eight inches possible.

"Expect winter travel conditions for the Tuesday evening commute," the weather service urged. "Slow down and use caution while traveling."

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

