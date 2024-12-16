One person dead, two injured in triple shooting in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) responded to a fatal shooting that occurred at the intersection of Franklin Ave and Madrid Street just after 7:00 p.m. Central on Sunday.

Police said at least one adult victim was pronounced dead by EMS due to at least one gunshot wound to the body, while two additional adult victims went to the hospital after being shot as well.

The NOPD has not released any other information at this time.

It was one of two triple shootings in our area Sunday night. Jefferson Parish officials report that three people had been shot on Pailet Avenue in Harvey.

All three were taken to the hospital and are said to be in critical condition.