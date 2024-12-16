Skip to Content
National-World

Kids eating less sugar will lower the risk of Type 2 Diabetes and hypertension

By , ,
today at 1:59 PM
Published 2:06 PM

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - One of the many challenges of parenthood is deciding how much to indulge kids at mealtime.

To help with that, a recent study looked at the impact of sugar consumption on long-term health.

It found that kids who were less exposed to sugar, or restricted from it in utero and early childhood, had a lower risk of type two diabetes and high blood pressure later in life.

To help kids eat healthier meals, economist and best-selling author Emily Oster's suggests giving kids vegtables before they fill up on other foods.

"Thinking a little bit about how we present the food, you know, presenting it when they're hungry, giving them vegetables when they're hungry before dinner, rather than after they've had pasta. That's an example of a way that we know data shows can make them eat more vegetables," Oster explained.

Oster says moderation with sugar and all foods, for that matter, is the best way to go.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content