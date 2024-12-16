Kids eating less sugar will lower the risk of Type 2 Diabetes and hypertension

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - One of the many challenges of parenthood is deciding how much to indulge kids at mealtime.

To help with that, a recent study looked at the impact of sugar consumption on long-term health.

It found that kids who were less exposed to sugar, or restricted from it in utero and early childhood, had a lower risk of type two diabetes and high blood pressure later in life.

To help kids eat healthier meals, economist and best-selling author Emily Oster's suggests giving kids vegtables before they fill up on other foods.

"Thinking a little bit about how we present the food, you know, presenting it when they're hungry, giving them vegetables when they're hungry before dinner, rather than after they've had pasta. That's an example of a way that we know data shows can make them eat more vegetables," Oster explained.

Oster says moderation with sugar and all foods, for that matter, is the best way to go.