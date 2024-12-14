Skip to Content
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $740 million

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $740 million. After no ticket matched all six numbers in Friday night's drawing, the jackpot is now the largest prize offered in the month of December.

If won at this level it would be the eighth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

While the jackpot has no winner, there were over one million winning tickers at all other prize levels, including four that matched the five white balls taking home the second-tier prize.

The next chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot will be Tuesday, December 17.

