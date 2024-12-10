Two dead, two injured in Florida bar shooting

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - In the early hours of Tuesday, a shooting at a bar in downtown Lake Worth Beach left two men dead and two others injured, prompting an investigation from Palm Beach County deputies.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), around 1:00 a.m. Eastern, four men were shot at a bar located in the area of Lake Avenue and K Street, near the Irish Brigade.

Officials reported that two of the men were taken to a local hospital: One with life-threatening injuries and the other in stable condition.

Unfortunately, the other two men involved were pronounced dead at the scene, as confirmed by PBSO.