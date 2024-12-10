Skip to Content
Australian authorities rescue dog from hot car

today at 7:04 AM
(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Police in Queensland, Australia, pulled a miniature dachshund from a car in Coolangatta during heat wave conditions on December 8.

Police were called to Marine Parade by a member of the public who noticed Duppy, the sausage dog, had been left in the backseat of a car with no water for over an hour on Sunday afternoon.

"Police were able to reach through a small gap in the window to maneuver Duppy out of the vehicle to safety," Queensland Police said.

Officers allege an uncapped syringe was also observed in the vehicle.

While police were attending to Duppy, the alleged driver of the vehicle returned and was taken into custody.

The 38-year-old man, who was looking after Duppy for his owner, was charged with failure to take reasonable care and precautions in respect of syringe or needle.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

