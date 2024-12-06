Americans facing high medical costs and denied claims

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Americans are increasingly noticing their medical bills creeping up and their claims being denied, and they're angry about it.

Recent KFF polling shows the number one cause of bankruptcy in this country is healthcare-related expenses. They're also top-of-mind after rent, groceries, and transportation costs.

In the past year, one-quarter of American adults have either skipped or postponed healthcare because of the pricetag.

CBS News Medical Contributor Dr. Celine Gounder says she is seeing more claims being denied adding:

"What we're also seeing now is increasing use of AI by the insurance companies to deny claims and then you have competing AIs being developed by healthcare systems to fight the health insurance AIs. If you are finding your claims being denied, first of all you should collect all of the paperwork you can to make your case, review very carefully what the statements are that are sent to you, see what your doctor can do to start the filing an appeal. And then there are state insurance commissions that regulate insurance that you can also appeal to."

Dr. Gounder recommends both patients and providers should speak with their elected officials and push for change.