FAA moves record number of flights for Thanskgiving week

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) moved a record number 232,000 flights across Thanksgiving week.

More than 52,000 flights carried passengers this last Tuesday alone, with only 0.3% of flights having to be canceled.

Delays were also a record low, with just 1.2%.

To help with the record volume on the East Coast, the FAA used special military airspace off the Atlantic Coast and Gulf of Mexico that the military released for commercial plane use.