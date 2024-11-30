Emergency crews battle fire at Port of Miami

MIAMI (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Emergency crews were seen dousing a fire at the Port of Miami overnight on Friday, November 29 into the early hours of Saturday morning, with unconfirmed reports stating an electric vehicle exploded.

Instagram user @elchikiii recorded video that showed a burnt out frame of a vehicle on the harbor as fire crews doused the flames.

He said a 20-foot container with a car inside blew up. The car brand was unknown and there were no casualties, he said. This has not been independently verified.

Storyful has contacted Miami Fire Department for a statement.