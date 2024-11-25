Skip to Content
National-World

Airline workers in Charlotte go on strike

By ,
today at 7:55 AM
Published 8:14 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport have voted to go on strike, effective Monday morning.

The strike includes workers employed by American Airlines contractors, ABM and Prospect over what they call "unfair labor practices and poverty wages."

Airport employees participating in the strike include those who clean cabins and empty trash, as well as escort passengers in wheelchairs. In addition to better pay, they are also demanding "respect on the job," according to a news release.

The strike comes just days before Thanksgiving, when nearly six million Americans are expected to fly.

More than a million are expected to travel through Charlotte Douglas between November 21 and December 2.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content