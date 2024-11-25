Airline workers in Charlotte go on strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport have voted to go on strike, effective Monday morning.

The strike includes workers employed by American Airlines contractors, ABM and Prospect over what they call "unfair labor practices and poverty wages."

Airport employees participating in the strike include those who clean cabins and empty trash, as well as escort passengers in wheelchairs. In addition to better pay, they are also demanding "respect on the job," according to a news release.

The strike comes just days before Thanksgiving, when nearly six million Americans are expected to fly.

More than a million are expected to travel through Charlotte Douglas between November 21 and December 2.