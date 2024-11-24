North Carolina residents attend annual Christmas Parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Dozens gathered in downtown Raleigh Saturday to witness the 80th Annual Christmas Parade.

The parade is billed as a celebration and introduction of the holiday season with a festive showing of civic pride and holiday cheer.

It featured floats with triangle-area schools, bands and entertainers.

Grammy-nominated musician and recording artist Marcus King served as the Grand Marshal.

The parade wrapped up with a grand entrance from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, who took a moment to wave to the cheering crowd.

Organizers called the parade one of the largest Christmas parades in the southeast.

The parade, which began in 1939, is traditionally held the weekend before Thanksgiving to kick off the holiday shopping season in support of local businesses and it is organized by the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association.