National Turkey Federation names two turkeys to be pardon by the President

today at 2:40 PM
Published 2:55 PM

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two special turkeys are living the high life as they prepare for their pardon at the White House on Monday.

Meet Peach and Blossom, making their public debut Sunday in the nation's capital and ready to take their place in the history books!

Thankfully, these two lucky turkeys will be spared from the Thanksgiving table this year.

On Monday, President Biden will officially pardon these two distinguished birds in a White House tradition that was first started by President Harry Truman in 1947.

No doubt, they're enjoying all the media attention, and special pampering they're receiving at the willard hotel ahead of their big day in the spotlight.

Peach and Blossom were raised in Minnesota, and now at 17-weeks-old, will return to a farm to live out their lives as ambassadors of the National Turkey Federation.

