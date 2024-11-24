CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Drone captures snow falling on a farm

LAYTONSVILLE, Md. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Parts of Maryland received the first snow of the season on Friday, November 22, as wintry weather swept across the state, according to local reports.

Drone footage of snow falling on a barn was provided by Tim Pruss, who told Storyful it was captured in Laytonsville, Montgomery County, on Friday morning.

The snow was expected to taper off and turn to rain through Saturday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.