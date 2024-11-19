Three people injured after a scaffolding collapses onto a sideway in New York

NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Three people were taken to the hospital, including one in critical condition, after an approximately 40-foot long scaffolding collapsed onto the sidewalk in Chelsea, according to the New York Fire Department (FDNY).

Footage from a nearby security camera shows the moment the sidewalk shed comes crashing down, as three people can be spotted trying to escape.

According to the New York Department of Buildings, a truck caused the structure to collapse when it crashed into it.

The surveillance footage captures the moment the vehicle hit the scaffolding.