New York authorities arrest man believed to be responsible for committing a stabbing spree

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The man believed to be responsible for committing a stabbing spree in Manhattan on Monday has been arrested.

The 51-year-old suspect, identified as Ramon Rivera, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder as a serial killer after being taken into police custody. He was found with blood on his clothes, and is believed to be homeless.

Police say he chose his victims at random; a 36-year-old male and a 67-year-old man who were both pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

His third victim was a woman in her late 30s who was stabbed near the U.N. at East 42nd Street. Police say the suspect also stole her purse. She was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition, and later died due to her injuries.

Authorities say Rivera is believed to have severe mental challenges and has eight prior arrests.