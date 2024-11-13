Man found dead three days after going into tanning bed at Planet Fitness

INDIANAPOLIS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Questions still remain after a man was found dead three days after going into a tanning bed room at an Indianapolis Planet Fitness location.

"Nobody ever thinks you are going to go to the gym Monday morning and potentially be in the same building as a dead body," said Elizabeth Len, a gym member.

Len says her Monday morning workout started like any other day until she noticed a foul smell.

"I was sniffing trying not to look crazy but something smells really awful here," Len shared.

That smell was oming from one of the tanning bed rooms, where 39-year-old Derek Sink was found dead.

"The first thing that kind of went off in my head was you know lack of attention from the staff members at Planet Fitness, which is pretty disappointing because maybe it could have been prevented," Len expressed.

Sink's family says he went into a tanning bed at the gym on Friday, but wasn't found until Monday morning. They say he struggled with drugs and a needle was found in the tanning room with him.

His aunt says they reported him missing Friday, and was he wearing an ankle montior, which helped police find him.

During the three days Sink was considered missing, the gym remained open.

"The tanning bed has a door, I believe, but still, why are we not concerned that the tanning bed has been closed for three days, potentially?" Len wondered.

Staff at the Indianpolis Planet Fitness did not comment on the incident, but a spokesperson from the corporation says they are working with the local franchisee to ensure they are upholding the brand's protocols.

However, they did not respond when asked what their police is for checking tanning rooms.