Homes belonging to Kansas City Chiefs players burglarized

today at 6:05 AM
Published 6:14 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Kansas City-area homes belonging to two Chiefs players were burglarized last month, according to authorities and police reports.

An incident summary from the Cass County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) shows that officers were dispatched to the Belton, Missouri home of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shortly after midnight on October 6.

However, the report does not say whether anything was taken, and a representative for Mahomes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The alleged crime was first reported by TMZ, which also reported a break-in roughly 10 miles north at Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's home in Leawood.

A police report obtained by NBC affiliate KSHB of Kansas City indicates that $20,000 in cash was taken.

A representative for Kelce did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It is not clear whether authorities have identified a suspect.

dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com

