Work underway to decorate iconic 30 Rock Christmas tree

NEW YORK CITY (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It's starting to look a lot like Christmas in New York City.

Work is well underway to decorate the iconic Christmas tree that will be on display at the Rockefeller Center during the holiday season.

The tree was delivered and installed on the plaza Saturday. Now, scaffolding encircles the 74-foot tall, 11-ton Norway Spruce.

Before the official lighting on December 4, the tree will be dressed with 50,000 multicolored led lights, on about five miles of wires, and capped with a 900-pound Swarovski Star featuring 70 spikes and three million crystals.

The tree will be lit daily during the season through mid-January.