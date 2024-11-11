Skip to Content
Americans across the country celebrate Veteran’s Day

By
today at 5:47 AM
Published 5:53 AM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - It's time to salute and thank those who have served, or are actively serving, in the armed forces.

Monday is Veterans Day. The federal holiday is celebrated every year on November 11, which is the anniversary of the end of World War I more than a century ago.

It began as Armistice Day, but in 1954, Congress changed the name to Veterans Day.

The holiday should not be confused with Memorial Day, which honors those who have died while serving in the military.

Many government institutions and banks will be closed on Veterans Day since it is a federal holiday.

However, major retailers and restaurants will be open, and some are offering deals for Veterans.

