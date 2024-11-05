Skip to Content
“Movember”: A month to raise awareness of men’s health issues

today at 1:05 PM
Published 1:20 PM

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - For many men, November is "Movember," a month to raise awareness of men's health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health, by growing out their facial hair.

Men are less likely than women to seek preventive care.

A Cleveland Clinic survey of 1,000 adult men found more than half don't get regular health screenings.

CBS News Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Jon LaPook, appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss some of the important exams men should get.

"Heart attack, stroke and cancer - you want to know your numbers - your blood pressure, your lipids, your cholesterol, your blood sugar, do you have diabetes...And especially you know the immunizations. Guys tend to not get the HPV vaccine which can prevent cancer, the human papillomavirus and then finally STIs, sexually transmitted illnesses. That's something, depending on your activity, you really have to take a look at."

Dr. Jon LaPook, CBS News Chief Medical Correspondent

It's also recommended men start colorectal cancer screenings at age 45.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

