Orlando residents react to shooting that left two people dead

ORLANDO, Fla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Witnesses, survivors and community members react after the downtown Orlando mass shooting that left two people are dead and seven others injured.

Witnesses describe a scene of chaos after the 17-year-old suspect opened fire into the crowd early Friday.

"People were just running, throwing purses, people were getting trampled. Just surviving. Just basic survival," said Kevin Lichtenberg, a witness.

At least seven people were also injured, including Anthony Berry, who was grazed by the bullet.

"He pulls out, hand motion like that, very quickly and I just automatically just duck, crouch...So I had my shirt just covered it, grabbed it, held the wound. I know it was bleeding profusely. Then followed the crowd. Ran and get low that's what we did," Berry explained.

The 20-year-old had to get six staples and six stitches.

In response to the shooting, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer signed an emergency executive order for downtown businesses to stop the sale of alcohol after 12:00am Eastern and a curfew from 1:00am to 5:00am Eastern.

"To use a state of emergency. I mean come on. Do you feel like there's an emergency going on here," said Thomas O'Toole, a business manager.

It's a move that many businesses say will impact sales, especially for those still recovering from losses following Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

"I feel bad for the local businesses who have to experience this. They're probably making out on great nights like this. But at the same time, a big scare like that to the people, it's probably the best option," said one Orlando resident.