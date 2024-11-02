Balloons for the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade take flight test

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (KYMA, KECY) - The balloons for the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Parade got their first test flight Saturday at Met Life Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey.

The annual Balloonfest flight test is the opportunity to take all new character balloons that crews have been building and testing indoors, out on a field test and also gives a sneak peak of the new balloons.

Macy's added six new and revamped balloons to its line-up including Minnie Mouse, Spider-Man, The Elf on the Shelf and Extraordinary Noorah, Gabby from "Gabby's Dollhouse," Marshall from "Paw Patrol," and Goku from the "Dragon Ball" franchise.

New and returning characters will take flight on November 28 for the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Parade.