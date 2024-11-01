Daylight savings time coming to an end

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - It is that time of year to "fall back" and get an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time ends on Sunday at 2:00am.

Daylight saving time runs from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November.

The idea has been to maximize use of more daylight hours in the spring and summer months and save on energy consumption, but the practice has its detractors.

Lawmakers at both the local and federal levels have pushed over the years to make daylight saving time permanent.

The Senate in 2022 approved a measure to make daylight saving time permanent, but the bill never came to a vote in the house.