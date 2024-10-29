Police dog in North Carolina helps with gender reveal

GREENVILLE, N.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A police dog in Greenville, North Carolina, helped his handler, an expectant father, with a highly idiosyncratic gender reveal.

Footage released by the Greenville, North Carolina Police Department shows the moment K-9 Axle sprang into action, revealing that his handler Bradley Nunnery and wife Brittany were having a son.

Mom-to-be Britanny also posted the footage on her TikTok with the caption: "When your husband is a dog handler, and you're pregnant."