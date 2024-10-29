Skip to Content
National-World

Police dog in North Carolina helps with gender reveal

By ,
today at 12:27 PM
Published 12:35 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A police dog in Greenville, North Carolina, helped his handler, an expectant father, with a highly idiosyncratic gender reveal.

Footage released by the Greenville, North Carolina Police Department shows the moment K-9 Axle sprang into action, revealing that his handler Bradley Nunnery and wife Brittany were having a son.

Mom-to-be Britanny also posted the footage on her TikTok with the caption: "When your husband is a dog handler, and you're pregnant."

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content