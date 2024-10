TACOMA, Wash. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Divers from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums participated in "Pumpkin Palooza," showing off their underwater pumpkin carving skills ahead of Halloween.

Footage recorded at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington, shows their diver Tim and his entry to the event.

"Pumpkin Palooza" was organized by Seattle Aquarium, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium said.