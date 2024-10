FREMONT, Ind. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Warm hues of red, orange, and yellow sprawled across northern Indiana as parts of the state's fall foliage hit peak color on October 27.

Footage released by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Northern Indiana shows bright yellow and red hues in the town of Fremont.

The NWS said upcoming wind gusts up to 35 mph would cause many of the leaves to fall starting Tuesday.