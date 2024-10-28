Skip to Content
National-World

Charitable organization gearing up for “Shop with a Cop” event

By ,
today at 6:53 AM
Published 7:08 AM

FRAMINGTON, Mass. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Halloween is just around the corner, but charitable organizations are already looking past the spooky season to the holiday season, and one well-known shopping event for kids is looking for some help.

The "Shop with a Cop" event that pairs kids in financial need with police officers for a holiday buying spree.

The event has served over 2,000 kids in the Metro West area for the last seven years and has grown every year.

They expect 800 applications this coming season, and at this point, the event's organizer says they've only got the funds for roughly 125 kids.

"As a police officer, I go to a lot of different calls and I see a lot of different things that are heartbreaking or devastating to us. Seeing a child's face and how rewarding it is to us to build a relationship with a child that will last for years," said Officer Matt Gutwill with the Framington Police Department (FPD).

This year's "Shop with a Cop" will take place in December.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content