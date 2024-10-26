Phil Lesh, Grateful Dead bassist, dies at 84

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Phil Lesh, the Grateful Dead bassist and founding member, has died at the age of 84.

The California native and rock legend passed peacefully while surrounded by his family, according to his Instagram.

Lesh was raised in a suburb of San Francisco, where he started his music journey by learning to play the classical violin.

In 1965, his friend, Jerry Garcia, recruited him as a bassist for The Warlocks, which was renamed to The Grateful Dead, with Lesh on bass and Garcia on guitar.

The Dead fused rock, jazz and folk, going on to become one of the most influential bands in American history.

Lesh leaves behind his wife, Jill, and their two sons, Grahame and Brian.