Florida man arrested for pulling off $100,000 frozen bacon heist

MIAMI (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police in Miami say they've busted a man who stole a trailer filled with $100,000 worth of frozen bacon.

Police say back in September, 40-year-old Marcos Gonzalez-Bernal stole a 53-foot refrigerated semi-trailer form a parking lot in Daytona Beach, with 192 pounds of frozen bacon back in the back.

Surveillance video captured the theft and showed a blue SUV canvassing the area and parking next to the stolen trailer.

A license plate reader led detectives to the car and Gonzalez-Bernal driving it in Miami-Dade. Investigators eventually found the stolen trailer.

On Thursday, a judge set his bond at $30,000.