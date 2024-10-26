Skip to Content
National-World

Florida man arrested for pulling off $100,000 frozen bacon heist

By ,
today at 9:56 AM
Published 10:02 AM

MIAMI (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police in Miami say they've busted a man who stole a trailer filled with $100,000 worth of frozen bacon.

Police say back in September, 40-year-old Marcos Gonzalez-Bernal stole a 53-foot refrigerated semi-trailer form a parking lot in Daytona Beach, with 192 pounds of frozen bacon back in the back.

Surveillance video captured the theft and showed a blue SUV canvassing the area and parking next to the stolen trailer.

A license plate reader led detectives to the car and Gonzalez-Bernal driving it in Miami-Dade. Investigators eventually found the stolen trailer.

On Thursday, a judge set his bond at $30,000.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content