Al-Qassam Brigades commander killed in Israel strike

today at 10:03 AM
(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday, October 26, it had killed "an operative in the Hamas infrastructure" in Tulkarm, in the West Bank.

The IDF said the man was named Islam Odeh and that they found "weapons in his vehicle."

The Al-Qassam Brigades in Tulkarm posted a photo of Odeh on their official Telegram account on Saturday, mourning the death of a "leader."

According to Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli forces surrounded a residential building in the Al-Salam neighborhood in Tulkarm since early morning, firing "over 20 explosive shells at an apartment."

Footage posted by Palestine Post shows men entering a partially destroyed building, and press at the scene.

Palestine Post said that "the explosives unit was called in" to dismantle the remnants of "bombs and shells" that had been thrown at the building in Tulkarm.

