CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Ohio police officer attacked by giant inflatable pumpkin

today at 6:54 AM
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A police officer from Bay Village, Ohio, was hunting down a runaway inflatable pumpkin on Monday, October 14, when he was "attacked" by the gigantic Halloween display.

Footage posted by the Bay Village Police Department (BVPD) shows a police car traveling down Wold Road, in Bay Village, as a massive inflatable pumpkin crosses the street.

When the officer gets out of the vehicle to grab it, the pumpkin quickly envelops him.

"Luckily, no officers (or pumpkins) were harmed during the event," the police department said.

The inflatable was returned to its patch on time for Halloween.

