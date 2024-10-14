Skip to Content
Farm in England creates “Beetlejuice” pumpkin mosaic

today at 7:30 AM
TOTTON, U.K. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A farm in south England used more than 10,000 pumpkins and squashes to create a huge Halloween-themed mosaic of the popular Tim Burton character "Beetlejuice."

Footage released by Sunnyfields Farm shows the construction of the mosaic, which the owners said it took 15 people and about seven hours.

The farm already holds the Guinness World Record for largest cucurbita mosaic, which was set last year.

The mosaic has been on display to the public since October 5.

